Robert Elstone has given notice of his intention to leave his role as executive chairman to the board of Super League Europe Limited.

His decision to step down comes just 44 days before the start of the new 2021 season, and two-and-a-half years after his appointment in June 2018.

Elstone, 57, came back to rugby league from Premier League side Everton where he was chief executive.

He had previously worked at the Rugby Football League - the game's governing body.

More to follow.