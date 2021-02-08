Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ian Lenagan (right) has been owner of Wigan since 2007

Wigan Warriors owner Ian Lenagan says reports that he is to sell the club to businessman Michael Danson are incorrect and has "no plans to relinquish control".

It has been reported that Lenagan is ready to end a tenure which began when he took over Wigan in 2007 by buying an 89% stake from Dave Whelan.

Danson purchased a share in Lenagan Investments in August 2020.

"This report is false," Lenagan said in a statement on Wigan's website. external-link

"It is well known that Mike Danson and Darryl Eales are shareholders in Lenagan Investments, the company which controls ownership of Wigan.

"This is a very strong position for Wigan Rugby League Club Ltd and its supporters. There are no current plans for the Lenagan family to relinquish control of Lenagan Investments and, hence, Wigan Warriors."