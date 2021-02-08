Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Dean Whare scored four tries in 19 games with the Kiwis

Catalans Dragons have signed versatile New Zealand international back Dean Whare on a two-year deal from Penrith.

The 31-year-old, who plays at full-back or on the wing, has scored 40 tries in 155 games during his career and played in the 2013 and 2017 World Cups.

Head coach Steve McNamara said Whare is a "great" signing and an "outstanding professional with great ethics".

"He will bring real quality and class to our attack, while he also loves the tough defensive side," said McNamara.

Whare said he is looking forward to "embracing the French culture".

"There are some exciting times ahead and I can't wait to start," he added.