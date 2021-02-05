Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ukuma Ta'ai was a mainstay of the Huddersfield Giants pack after his arrival from New Zealand Warriors in 2013

Newcastle Thunder have signed former Huddersfield Giants back-rower Ukuma Ta'ai for the 2021 season.

Ta'ai spent seven years at the Giants following his move from New Zealand Warriors in the National Rugby League, helping them to finish top in 2013.

The Tonga international played 194 games for Huddersfield, including nine in 2020, and scored 47 tries.

"Ukuma is a great signing for us," head coach Eamon O'Carroll said. "He is going to bring a wealth of experience."

O'Carroll added: "When I have spoken to him, he sounds excited to be coming to Thunder and wants to be part of the club and is going to fit in well with our group and goals."