George Burgess scored one try in his eight appearances for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors forward George Burgess has left the club on medical grounds.

The 28-year-old joined the Warriors from Australian side South Sydney Rabbitohs for the 2020 season on a three-year deal.

However, a persistent hip injury restricted the England international to just eight appearances.

Burgess will undergo surgery on the problem in March and the rehabilitation programme is set to rule him out of the whole of the 2021 season.

Chief executive Kris Radlinski told the club website: external-link "In what has been a very challenging time, both physically and mentally for George, discussions commenced over the Christmas period to find an amicable solution.

"We commend George for his mature and honest approach - putting the considerations of the club at the forefront of his deliberations.

"George has informed his team-mates of his decision, all of whom have been incredibly supportive."

Before joining Wigan, Burgess had spent 10 years with the Rabbitohs, where he played alongside his brothers Tom and Sam.

"We have come to the mutual agreement that it is best for all parties involved that we part ways now, giving Wigan the best possible chance to plan better for the future and myself the best possible chance of giving the hip the correct amount of time to fully recover," Burgess said.

"Although my time at Wigan did not pan out the way anyone would have wanted it to, I am extremely grateful for the friendships I have made in my time here and I know this club will have many successful years in the future."