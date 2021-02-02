Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Israel Folau played NRL for Storm and Broncos, Super 15 with Waratahs and Aussie rules AFL for GWS Giants

St George Illawarra have applied to the National Rugby League for permission to register and sign Israel Folau from Super League side Catalans Dragons.

The NRL club, also known as the Dragons, want the cross-code Australia international external-link on their 2021 roster.

However, the 31-year-old is still contracted to Perpignan-based Catalans for another year.

His return would depend on the NRL who have previously said he failed the league's "inclusiveness culture". external-link

It relates to the sacking of Folau by Rugby Australia, when he was playing union, following a social media post in April 2019 in which he stated that "hell awaits" gay people.

He later reached a settlement with the governing body, who he sued for alleged religious discrimination.

Although Catalans were allowed to sign Folau in January 2020, Super League chief executive Robert Elstone later admitted regret at the way the decision was taken.

Catalans recently reacted to rumours of an NRL move by explaining Folau's delayed return to the south of France after a pre-season break in Australia as being caused by a "family situation".

The former Queensland Origin player, who was previously a star in the NRL with Brisbane Broncos and Melbourne Storm, scored five tries in 15 games with Catalans in a shortened 2020 Super League season.

The French club have been contacted for comment.