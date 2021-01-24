Eddie Battye: Wakefield Trinity sign London Broncos prop
Wakefield Trinity have signed prop Eddie Battye from London Broncos for an undisclosed fee.
The 29-year-old was on loan at Trinity last season and has made the move permanent by signing a three-year deal.
Battye told the club website: "I loved my time here. I've always wanted to play in Super League and to do that at Wakefield is brilliant."
"He made a big impression throughout 2020. It's a significant signing," said head coach Chris Chester.
"To finally get Eddie's signature on a piece of paper is great news for the club and great news for Eddie."