Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Eddie Battye first joined Wakefield in September 2020

Wakefield Trinity have signed prop Eddie Battye from London Broncos for an undisclosed fee.

The 29-year-old was on loan at Trinity last season and has made the move permanent by signing a three-year deal.

Battye told the club website: external-link "I loved my time here. I've always wanted to play in Super League and to do that at Wakefield is brilliant."

"He made a big impression throughout 2020. It's a significant signing," said head coach Chris Chester.

"To finally get Eddie's signature on a piece of paper is great news for the club and great news for Eddie."