Joe Philbin has played in two Challenge Cup finals and a Super League Grand Final for Warrington Wolves

Warrington Wolves prop Joe Philbin has signed a new deal to keep him with his hometown club until November 2024.

The 26-year-old Great Britain forward came through the club's academy and has made 136 appearances for the Wire.

Philbin has also represented England Knights and Ireland and was named in England boss Shaun Wane's most recent squad ahead of this year's World Cup.

"I'm absolutely over the moon to sign a new contract with the club," Philbin told the club website. external-link

"Every single game in which I run out at the Halliwell Jones I never take for granted. It makes it that little bit more special that I've been brought up in this town to now sign a long-term deal with the club."

After making his debut for the club in 2014, Philbin has forged his place in the Wire side, featuring in the 2018 Super League Grand Final and scoring a try in the following year's Challenge Cup final.

"He's a very popular member of our playing squad and is held in high regard by all of his team-mates and coaches. He is continually growing as a player and as a leader within our football team," head coach Steve Price added.

"He's one of our own, a local junior who came through our system who loves the club. For him to commit his long-term future to Warrington is great for our town."