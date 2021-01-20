Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Israel Folau scored five tries in 15 games for Catalans in his first season in Perpignan

Catalans Dragons have said a "family situation" and Covid-19 restrictions are the reasons behind Israel Folau's delayed return to France.

There have been some reports the dual-code Australia international has been seeking a rugby union comeback.

Folau, 31, went back to his native country after completing the 2020 season, having signed an extension to remain in Super League for 2021.

"We're constantly speaking," said head coach Steve McNamara.

"He's got a family situation and we're working together on that."

Folau scored five tries in 15 games as the Dragons reached the play-offs, before eventual champions St Helens ended their progress in the semi-finals.

McNamara's players are yet to return to training because of strict Covid-19 restrictions in France.

The former Queensland Origin representative was a controversial signing for the Dragons last season, in relation to his publicly expressed opinions on sexuality and other topics.

He had previously been sacked by Rugby Australia - the rugby union body - for posting "hell awaits" gay people on social media. The player and the organisation later reached a settlement after he argued he was a victim of religious discrimination.