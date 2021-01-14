Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer helped secure the sport a £16m loan in 2020, but none of the RFL's league competitions were able to resume post-Covid-19

Championship and League One clubs have agreed a delay to the start of their seasons with the Rugby Football League, because of Covid-19 and Public Health restrictions currently in place.

The second-tier clubs were to start their season in late February, but that will now be moved on "several weeks" to a new date, yet to be confirmed.

League One clubs have targeted a date "later in the spring" to kick-off.

More details, including Challenge Cup plans, will be released this weekend.

The early rounds of the domestic knockout competition normally take place in the early weeks of the season.

Meanwhile, Women's Super League clubs will also learn their timetable this weekend for a proposed pre-season and return-to-play, and the England women's team's plans for a training camp will be put back as well.

Players at Championship clubs will be allowed to resume distanced, non-contact training from Saturday, with a view to stepping up to contact next month.

The same staggered approach will also be applied to League One players, when they begin their pre-season preparations in February.

"We have been grateful to our clubs throughout the last 10 months for their responsible and constructive approach to such a challenging period for all, and Wednesday's meeting was another example of that," RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer said.

"There remains a desire and determination, from the RFL as well as clubs, to get back on the field as soon as is safely possible. However there is also a recognition of the need to be responsible at this time."