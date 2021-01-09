Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Romain Navarrete spent last season on loan with Wakefield and joins Wigan team-mate Chris Hankinson in signing for London Broncos

Wigan Warriors prop forward Romain Navarrete has left the club to join Championship side London Broncos ahead of the 2021 season.

The 26-year-old joined the Cherry and Whites in 2017 and made 59 appearances for the Super League club.

A France international, Navarrete was part of the Wigan side that defeated Warrington in the 2018 Grand Final.

"The club would like to thank Romain for his efforts and wishes him well for the future," a Wigan statement said.

Navarrete, who spent last season on loan at Wakefield, is one of a string of post-season exits from Wigan following the end of the 2020 season and joins Chris Hankinson in joining the Broncos.

Captain Sean O'Loughlin retired, Joe Burgess and Jack Wells joined Salford, forwards Joe Greenwood and Ben Flower signed for Huddersfield and Leigh respectively, while Josh Woods joined Newcastle Thunder and Jake Shorrocks was released.