Darcy Lussick joined Toronto in 2018

Super League side Salford have signed forward Darcy Lussick, the brother of former Red Devils hooker Joey.

Lussick, 31, has played more than 100 National Rugby League games and most recently played for Toronto Wolfpack.

Lussick, who already lives in Salford, told the club website: external-link "I'm stoked. My brother's told me it's a really family orientated club.

"My house is two minutes from the ground and I've really noticed the city getting behind the club."

Head coach Richard Marshall added: "Darcy's exactly the kind of dominant front-rower we talked about bringing into the squad when I arrived.

"He's an aggressive competitor, who I am looking forward to working with. He'll also be fresh, as he hasn't played for a year after representing Toronto."