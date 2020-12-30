Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leeds Rhinos have inducted scrum-half Rob Burrow into their Hall of Fame.

The club legend was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019, two years after retiring.

He spent his entire career with the Headingley side, making 493 appearances across 17 seasons.

Burrow won eight Grand Finals, two Challenge Cups and three World Club Challenges during a glittering career and is the 16th player to be added into the club's Hall of Fame.