Elijah Taylor has played in 11 Tests for New Zealand, scoring two tries for his country

Salford Red Devils have signed New Zealand forward Elijah Taylor after his departure from Australian National Rugby League side Wests Tigers.

Taylor, 30, has agreed a two-year deal with the Super League club.

He will reunite with former NRL teammates Tui Lolohea, Sebastine Ikahihifo and Krisnan Inu at Salford.

"Elijah's experience on the world stage will make him a great influence on the rest of our pack," said Salford head coach Richard Marshall.

Director of rugby and operations Ian Blease added: "The addition of a world class talent like Elijah will help elevate the squad as a whole.

"His presence makes our pack look even more imposing going into next season and beyond. This signing is a statement of our intent."