Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ava Seumanufagai impressed in his 32 appearances at Leeds

Leeds Rhinos have granted prop Ava Seumanufagai immediate release to return to Australia for family reasons.

The 29-year-old joined the Rhinos in 2019 from Cronulla Sharks and went on to make 32 appearances, playing in October's Challenge Cup final win.

However, coronavirus travel restrictions between England and Australia have separated Seumanufagai from his family back home.

"I loved being a part of such a great club," Seumanufagai said.

"Sadly, I've made the decision to cut my time short so I can be home with my young daughter."

Director of rugby Kevin Sinfield added: "We are sorry to see him leave the club but fully support and understand his decision.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has had many profound impacts on our sport and I am certain in normal times, Ava would be happy to remain at the Rhinos for many years to come."