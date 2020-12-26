Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Zane Tetevano began his club first-grade career at Newcastle Knights

Leeds Rhinos have signed New Zealand international forward Zane Tetevano from National Rugby League side Penrith Panthers on a three-year deal.

Tetevano, 30, has played 122 NRL games and featured in 2018 and 2020 Grand Finals for Sydney Roosters and the Panthers respectively.

He was part of the Kiwis squad that beat Great Britain in 2019, and has also played for Cook Islands.

"I like to be challenged," the versatile prop/back-rower said.

"This move is the next challenge for me. I have had my time in the NRL and had some amazing opportunities and been part of some incredible teams. I am excited to be coming to Leeds."