Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Lewis Tierney is the son of England rugby union World Cup winner and dual code international Jason Robinson

Newly promoted Super League side Leigh have signed Scotland international Lewis Tierney from Catalans Dragons.

The 26-year-old back, who had a year to run on his contract in Perpignan, has signed an undisclosed-length deal.

Scotland international Tierney is the son of former England rugby union World Cup winner and dual code international Jason Robinson.

He becomes the second player signed by Leigh since their return to the top flight was announced on 14 December.

The Centurions signed centre Keanan Brand on loan from Super League neighbours Warrington, while Wigan's Ben Flower had already joined.

Leigh coach John Duffy said: "Lewis is an outstanding signing for us. First of all, he is an outstanding person. Someone who I have known all of his life.

"He has come through the pathway at Wigan, winning major trophies and he has kicked on at Catalans. He will fit straight into our growing squad and will flourish with the way we want to play."

Tierney played a big part in relegating Leigh from Super League in 2017 when his two tries in the Million Pound Game helped keep Catalans up.

Catalans head coach Steve McNamara said: "Lewis was instrumental in our survival in Super League in 2017 and the Challenge Cup win in 2018.

"He is a great lad who has played a major part in the development of the Dragons. He leaves with our best wishes."

Tierney scored 18 tries in 37 games for Wigan before moving to Perpignan, initially on loan, for the final three months of the 2017 season He scored 22 tries in 66 games with the Dragons.

Leigh have also agreed full-time contracts with two of their players who were on part-time deals with them in the Championship - centre Iain Thornley and forward Tom Spencer.