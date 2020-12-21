Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Josh Woods' best moment in a Wigan shirt came in 2018 when he slotted a last-minute drop goal to beat local rivals Warrington

Wigan have allowed half-backs Jake Shorrocks and Josh Woods to leave the Super League club.

Woods, 23, has been released from his existing deal to join Championship newcomers Newcastle Thunder, who are under the command of Wigan old boys Denis Betts and Eamon O'Carroll.

Shorrocks, 25, was also contracted to Wigan for another year.

But the beaten Grand Finalists have opted to come to a settlement with the two players.

Shorrocks never really kicked on at Wigan after making a first-team breakthrough in 2016 - but he was hampered by a serious knee injury in 2017.

He spent time out on loan at Workington, Swinton and Salford in and around his 28 appearances for the Cherry and Whites.

Woods, who made 13 appearances for Wigan, has spent the last two seasons on loan with Leigh.

They follow the exit of retired captain Sean O'Loughlin, winger Joe Burgess and forward Jack Wells to Salford, and fellow forwards Joe Greenwood (Huddersfield) and Ben Flower (Leigh).

With no reserve team to play in any more, and the option of dual-registration loans removed for safety reasons, both in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Wigan were keen to trim their squad.

"Both players need to be playing rugby league," said Warriors executive director Kris Radlinski.

"Due to the lack of reserve grade, we had to pursue opportunities elsewhere."

There could still be more departures from the DW Stadium, French prop Romain Navarette, who spent last season on loan at Wakefield, and centre Chris Hankinson having both been linked with moves to London Broncos.