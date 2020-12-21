Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Arthur Mourgue initially joined the Catalans under-19s from Avignon

France international Arthur Mourgue has signed a three-year contract with the Catalans Dragons, to run until the end of the 2023 season.

The 21-year-old, who is principally a half-back, has also played full-back and hooker for the Dragons since his senior debut in 2018.

He scored one try in five Super League games in 2020, having played just twice before this most recent season.

"Arthur has developed extremely well," head coach Steve McNamara said.

"His work ethic is outstanding. He is an exciting player who we feel will now go onto to establish himself both at the Dragons and in the Super League competition."