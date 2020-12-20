Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ricky Leutele spent the bulk of his career with Cronulla after moving from Brisbane

Huddersfield Giants have signed Samoa international centre Ricky Leutele from NRL champions Melbourne Storm.

The 30-year-old has made more than 150 first-team appearances for Cronulla Sharks, Toronto Wolfpack and Melbourne.

Australia-born Leutele helped the Sharks to a Grand Final triumph in 2016.

"Ricky is an outstanding signing for us at Giants which [we] have been working hard on for a few weeks now," said head coach Ian Watson.

"Ricky showed glimpses of his ability with his performances at Toronto last season and in his move to Melbourne Storm where he looked in phenomenal condition.

"He'll certainly increase the quality and competitive depth in our outstanding back line and will be a player to watch in Super League in 2021."

Leutele joined Toronto ahead of the 2018 season, and was picked up by Melbourne on a short-term contract after the Wolfpack pulled out of Super League last season.

"I spoke to Ian Watson the other night about the direction he wants to take the team and the club, what Ian described to me is something I want to be a part of, and I can't wait to rip in with the boys," said Leutele.