Danny Addy can play at hooker or in the half-backs

Salford Red Devils have signed former Leigh Centurions captain Danny Addy on a three-year contract.

The Scotland back-row, 29, has previously appeared in Super League for Hull KR and Bradford Bulls.

Addy played in the Championship last season for Leigh, who were awarded a Super League place for 2021 on Monday after Toronto Wolfpack's withdrawal.

"I see myself as a leader, whether captain or not, so will look to show that here," he said.

Salford director of rugby and operations Ian Blease said: "He's another player with his eyes set on the World Cup next year, which will give him some additional motivation, so I think we can expect some committed performances in his first season with us."