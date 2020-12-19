Danny Addy: Salford Red Devils sign former Leigh Centurions captain
Salford Red Devils have signed former Leigh Centurions captain Danny Addy on a three-year contract.
The Scotland back-row, 29, has previously appeared in Super League for Hull KR and Bradford Bulls.
Addy played in the Championship last season for Leigh, who were awarded a Super League place for 2021 on Monday after Toronto Wolfpack's withdrawal.
"I see myself as a leader, whether captain or not, so will look to show that here," he said.
Salford director of rugby and operations Ian Blease said: "He's another player with his eyes set on the World Cup next year, which will give him some additional motivation, so I think we can expect some committed performances in his first season with us."