Senior scored four tries in seven matches after joining Trinity during the 2020 season

Wakefield Trinity have signed Huddersfield Giants winger Innes Senior on a loan deal for the 2021 season.

The 20-year-old outside back was loaned to Trinity midway through 2020 and featured regularly, scoring four tries.

"The group made me feel really welcome and I'm now looking forward to kicking on and enjoying 2021," Senior said.

Head coach Chris Chester added: "Innes was a welcome acquisition last season. To have him here again will add some quality depth to our backline options."

Huddersfield managing director Richard Thewlis said the Giants still see Senior as "having a long-term future at our club" but that his development will benefit from more regular game time.

"It's a tough call for us to make but Wakefield are keen for another year and [head coach] Ian [Watson] is comfortable with the numerous options we have on the wings to be able to let Innes have a year out and work with Chris Chester across at Belle Vue."

Huddersfield half-back Tom Holmes, 24, has also left the club to pursue options in the Championship.