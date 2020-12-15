Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jack Wells made 16 Super League appearances for Wigan, scoring one try

Salford Red Devils have signed back-row forward Jack Wells following his departure from north west rivals Wigan.

It was expected that Wells would join Salford along with England winger Joe Burgess when Wigan announced that the pair were leaving on 4 December.

Wells, 23, becomes the fourth signing made by new Salford head coach Richard Marshall, all from their neighbours.

Aside from Burgess and Wells, Salford have signed Warrington's Harvey Livett and St Helens centre Matty Costello.

Former Salford season-ticket holder Wells will be joining his hometown club.

He has been out on loan to both Swinton and Toronto Wolfpack during an injury-hit four years with Wigan.

"I'm looking forward to starting a new chapter," said Wells, external-link who came through the ranks at Salford-based amateur club Folly Lane before signing for Wigan.

"To do that at my hometown club really means a lot.

"When I watched the Salford players walk out before a match as a young fan, I'd look at them in awe. The thought of doing that myself is surreal.

"I was a season ticket holder for 10 years. Players like Andy Coley and Stuart Littler inspired me to start my career."

Salford director of rugby and operations Ian Blease said: "Having people like Jack, who have a deep personal connection with the club, is a huge positive.

"With the assistance of our medical team, I'm excited to see what he can bring to our pack at peak condition."