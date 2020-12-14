Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leigh Centurions have been awarded the 12th place to play in Super League for the 2021 season.

They beat bids from five rival Championship sides to replace Toronto Wolfpack, who withdrew in July and were then voted out by member clubs last month.

Their last season in Super League in 2017 ended with defeat in the Million Pound Game by Catalans Dragons.

Super League's 2021 campaign will begin on Thursday, 11 March.

An independent panel, led by Lord Jonathan Caine and compromising of three members from the Rugby Football League governing body and three from the Super League, made the decision.

"I was determined from the outset that this process should be robust and conducted to the highest standards of professionalism, integrity and on the basis of 'rigorous impartiality' between each of the applicants," he said.

"I am more than satisfied that this was the case.

"Each application was judged strictly but fairly against the agreed criteria that were circulated to clubs and published in November.

"All of the applications were of high quality and I would like to pay tribute to the clubs for the energy and effort they have put into this exercise in what was of necessity a very short time period."

