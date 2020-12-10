Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Danny Orr began his career at Castleford as a player and also played for Wigan

Salford Red Devils have named former Great Britain half-back Danny Orr as assistant to recently appointed head coach Richard Marshall.

The 42-year-old left Castleford at the end of the season, where he spent 15 years as a player over two spells and then became part of the coaching staff.

Orr will look after the Red Devils attack, something he did at Cas with Ian Millward and then Daryl Powell.

"My mum's a huge Salford supporter," Orr said.

"So when I told her I was joining, she actually cried. I think this is a really good move for me, working with Rich. He's an enthusiastic young coach."

Paul Rowley, part of former boss Ian Watson's staff as a coaching consultant, will remain involved looking after transition, player pathways and talent identification.

Marshall was assistant to Justin Holbrook and then Kristian Woolf at St Helens, and recognises the input the former Wigan and London playmaker had at Wheldon Road.

"I spent some time at Castleford when I was head coach at Halifax and he was part of a strong coaching team there," Marshall said.

"I could see how he worked and helped develop the players. He's an experienced assistant in Super league and will have input in our back play and attack."