Robbie Mulhern was restricted to just nine Super League appearances in 2020

Warrington Wolves have signed Hull KR prop Robbie Mulhern on a two-year deal, with second-row Luis Johnson going the other way on a one-year contract.

Mulhern, 26, scored 11 tries in 110 appearances for the Robins after joining from Leeds in 2016.

"Warrington is a massive club and I'm really happy and privileged to be able to join," he told the club website. external-link

Johnson, 21, previously spent time on loan with Tony Smith's side in the 2019 season.