Matty Costello also had spells with Leigh and Sheffield Eagles, away from St Helens

Salford Red Devils have signed centre Matty Costello on a three-year deal, following his release by Super League champions St Helens.

The 22-year-old scored six tries in 26 games for Saints, in addition to 14 in 26 in total in dual registration spells at Sheffield and Leigh.

He is reunited with former Saints assistant coach Richard Marshall, who recently took charge of the Red Devils.

"He did a lot with me at St Helens and brought us on there," Costello said.

"We had a meeting now we've both joined Salford and I'm sure he'll be looking to do the same here.

"There's a lot of players with international experience in the backs as well, so I'm sure I will learn from how they train and play too."

Costello, an Orrell St James academy product, can also play full-back and on the wing.