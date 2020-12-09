James Clare: Castleford winger signs new one-year contract
Castleford Tigers winger James Clare has signed a new one-year deal with the Super League club.
The 29-year-old, who made his first-team debut in 2012, will now remain at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle until the end of the 2021 campaign.
"He has been our most improved player and as consistent as ever," head coach Daryl Powell told the club website.
"He works so hard on his game, is so committed to what he does and is reaping the rewards."