Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ged Stokes fell ill last winter while watching his son Ben play for England in South Africa

Ged Stokes, the father of England cricketer Ben and a former rugby league international, has died.

The 65-year-old revealed in August he had been diagnosed with brain cancer earlier this year, having spent five weeks seriously ill in hospital.

His son took a period of compassionate leave between August and October to be with him, missing England matches and the start of the Indian Premier League.

Stokes played for New Zealand and coached Whitehaven and Workington Town.

Workington said: "Ged is written into the rich fabric of Town history and will be greatly missed."

Stokes played for Workington in the early 1980s and returned later as coach in 2003 as the family, including Ben who was then aged 12, relocated to Cumbria from New Zealand.

The Rugby Football League said: "Ged was a New Zealand international who became a fine servant to the British game with his work in rugby league across Cumbria."