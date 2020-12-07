Thomas Leuluai picked up a third League Leaders' Shield medal in helping Adrian Lam's Wigan finish top of the 2020 table

Thomas Leuluai has signed up for an 11th season with Wigan Warriors after agreeing a one-year deal for 2021.

The New Zealand international half-back, 35, is in his second spell at Wigan, having spent six seasons there from 2007 before returning in 2017.

"We're lucky to have him," said Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski.

"Every player has their own motivations. For Thomas, it's about earning the respect of his teammates, and they have it in abundance."

Leuluai, son of another former rugby league great James Leuluai, began his career with New Zealand Warriors in the NRL before experiencing Super League for first time in 2005 with London Broncos, who then rebranded themselves as Harlequins.

After his two years in London, he joined Wigan, helping them to win Super League for the first time in 12 years in 2010 and being awarded the Harry Sunderland Trophy as man of the match in the final against St Helens.

He also helped to win the 2011 Challenge Cup against Leeds, scoring a key, late try in the final at Wembley.

After rejoining New Zealand Warriors in 2013, he returned to Wigan four years later, since when he has enjoyed a World Club Challenge triumph, a second Grand Final success - against Warrington in 2018 - and this year's latest League Leaders' Shield triumph, his third.

"My body is feeling good," said Leluai. "I still have that drive, hunger and desire. I'm still enjoying it, knowing I can still compete and contribute.

"The future is safe with the guys coming through and I hope to help them out as much as I can. For me, I'll be looking to play my best football and see where it goes from there."

Confirmation of Leuluai's deal is welcome news for Wigan after the loss of Joe Burgess to Salford, the long-term injury to Liam Marshall and the retirement of skipper Sean O'Loughlin.

But they have also agreed a new deal with this season's main man Bevan French, as well as signing exciting Australian back Jai Field.