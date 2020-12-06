Jack Cogger: Huddersfield Giants sign Australian half-back on two-year deal
Huddersfield Giants have signed Australian half-back Jack Cogger on a two-year contract.
Cogger, 23, has made 42 National Rugby League appearances in his homeland for Newcastle Knights and latterly Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.
Head coach Ian Watson told the club website: "Jack gives us great competition in the spine of the team.
"He's a no nonsense rugby player with a great kicking game and experience at NRL level."
Cogger added: "It's a really good opportunity at a time in my career when I need high-level consistent football and I think Huddersfield can offer that.
"I spoke to Ian Watson and he's filled me with confidence that it was going to be the right place to further my game."