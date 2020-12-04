Matty Costello: St Helens confirm centre's departure
Centre Matty Costello will leave St Helens next year after nine years with the club.
The 22-year-old began as an academy player at Saints and went on to make his first-team debut in 2018.
He helped St Helens reach successive Super League Grand Finals in 2019 and 2020, but did not feature in either title-deciding win.
"Whilst it will be hard leaving, I'm excited and ready for a new challenge, " Costello told the club website.