Sam Moa was part of Catalans Dragons' winning Wembley Challenge Cup final side in 2018

Catalans Dragons prop Sam Moa has left after four seasons with the Super League club, having not been offered a new contract.

The 34-year-old former New Zealand and Tonga international signed a new two-year deal in 2018, just a week before the Dragons' history-making Challenge Cup final win over Warrington.

But the Perpignan club have opted not to extend that arrangement.

They have now let six men go since the end of the season, three of them props.

"Sam's contribution to the Catalans Dragons over the four seasons he has played has been immense. He is the best club man I have had the fortune to work with," said head coach Steve McNamara.

"I have enjoyed every moment in this jersey." said Moa, who arrived from Sydney Roosters in 2017. "There have been some hard times but also some moments I will cherish forever. To experience life here in France is a part of my career and life I will never forget."

Moa's career began in the NRL with Cronulla in 2008. He then moved to Super League for four seasons with Hull FC before returning to Australia to join the Roosters in 2013.

Catalans' Wembley side breaking up

Moa, who scored eight tries in 90 Super League games for the Dragons, is the fourth member of the 2018 Wembley side to come to the end of his time in Perpignan in the last week, along with fellow prop Mickael Simon, centre David Mead and long-serving club captain Remy Casty,

Half-back Lucas Albert and another prop Antoni Maria have also come to the end of their contracts, while assistant coach Eamon O'Carroll has retuned to England to join League 1 side Newcastle Thunder.

Catalans, who played only 13 matches in the coronavirus-curtailed Super League season, finished fourth in the readjusted table, going on to beat Leeds to reach the play-off semi-final. in which they were thrashed by eventual winners St Helens.

The club had to cancel their annual awards night, in the wake of the ongoing Covid protocol, but they have now announced that England and Great Britain star Sam Tomkins has won their player of the year award.