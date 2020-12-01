Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Richard Marshall led Halifax to three top-four finishes in the Championship before joining St Helens in 2019

Salford Red Devils have appointed St Helens assistant and ex-Halifax coach Richard Marshall as their new boss ahead of the 2021 Super League season.

Marshall, 45, joined Saints during the 2019 season and has helped the club win two Grand Finals in a row.

"The ambition of the club aligns with my own, which makes this a perfect role for me," he told Salford's website. external-link

"I learned a lot in recent years, from Justin Holbrook and Kristian Woolf at St Helens and as a head coach in my own right, so I think I've got the skills necessary to be successful.

"Now, I can't wait to meet all the players and get stuck into pre-season."

During his time with Halifax, Marshall led the club to three top-four finishes in the Championship before moving to Totally Wicked Stadium.

Under Holbrook, Marshall helped St Helens to the 2019 Challenge Cup final as well as the League Leaders' Shield, while this term he was part of the coaching setup as Saints retained their Super League title against Wigan.

"I am really happy for Rich. He has worked hard over the last few years and has been part of a Grand Final-winning team under two coaches," St Helens coach Kristian Woolf said. external-link

"He has played his part in our success and, although I will now come up against him in Super League next season, I am really happy for him and wish him the best of luck at Salford."