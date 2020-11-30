Anthony Gelling: Warrington Wolves cancel centre's contract by mutual consent
Super League side Warrington Wolves have cancelled the contract of centre Anthony Gelling by mutual consent.
The 30-year-old joined the Wire from Championship side Widnes Vikings ahead of the 2020 season.
The Cook Islands international scored seven tries in 13 appearances in all competitions for Warrington.
"The club would like to thank Anthony for his efforts at the Wire and wish him well in the next chapter of his career," a club statement said.
During his time with Warrington, Gelling was suspended by the club following an alleged incident involving his partner in February.
He was charged with assault in July at Warrington Magistrates' Court and denied a charge of grievous bodily harm before a trial date of May 21, 2021 was set at a further hearing at Liverpool Crown Court in August.