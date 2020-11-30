Jack Ashworth: Huddersfield Giants sign St Helens forward
Huddersfield Giants have signed England Knights forward Jack Ashworth from Super League rivals St Helens on a two-year contract.
The 25-year-old made 43 appearances for St Helens and has also spent time on loan with Rochdale Hornets, Sheffield Eagles and Leigh Centurions.
Head coach Ian Watson said: "Jack is a big mobile front-rower. Everyone sees his engine, his size and his leg speed.
"He's worked his trade through the Championship into the St Helens team."
Ashworth, who tasted victory in a Super League Grand Final with Saints, added: "With Ian Watson at the reigns, I'm really happy to sign.
"He's a proven coach, and if he can build what he did at Salford, we can be a top contender. I've come to win things. That's what I want to do."