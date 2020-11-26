Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Magic Weekend last took place at St James' Park in Newcastle in 2018

The 2021 Super League season will start on 11 March with the Grand Final set to return to Old Trafford on 9 October.

Magic Weekend will also return to Newcastle's St James' Park across the weekend of 29-30 May.

Clubs will play 13 home matches in a 27-game regular season, including the Magic Weekend, with the full fixture list released in January.

The later season start will also result in a repeat of the six-team play-off format used in the delayed 2020 season.

An early October Grand Final is also planned because of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup in England, which is scheduled to start on 23 October when England men face Samoa at St James' Park.

"With the ongoing uncertainty around Covid-19, a later start date gives us a better chance of playing more games in front of fans in 2021," said Super League executive chairman Robert Elstone.

Magic Weekend and an Old Trafford Grand Final both had to be cancelled during the 2020 season due to Covid-19 and the ban on spectators attending fixtures.

Wigan and St Helens will contest the 2020 Grand Final at Hull's KCOM Stadium on Friday.