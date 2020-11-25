Brett Hodgson (right) helped Warrington win the Challenge Cup in 2012, beating Leeds at Wembley

Hull FC have appointed former Warrington and Huddersfield full-back Brett Hodgson as their new head coach.

The 42-year-old former Man of Steel joins the Super League club from his role as assistant coach with NRL side Wests Tigers.

Hodgson replaces Andy Last, who had been in interim charge of Hull since Lee Radford was sacked in March and has been offered an alternative position.

Last led Hull to the play-off semi-finals before being beaten by Wigan.

Australian Hodgson, who previously spent some time as a coaching consultant with Hull, will arrive at the KCOM Stadium early next month and will be assisted by Kieron Purtill and Gareth Ellis, who confirmed his retirement as a player earlier this week.

"I'm very excited - I spent nine years over in England playing in Super League and then moving into coaching, with one of those years as a consultant at Hull FC so I know some of the people at the club already," Hodgson told the club website. external-link

"It is a fantastic club with real pedigree and ambition, so I'm excited to be heading back and hopefully helping such a prestigious club to achieve some success.

"To come back to Super League where I spent a large chunk of my career and join a high-profile side was too good to turn down - I really enjoy the style of football over there.

"Hull demands success, and that's what I'm about. With the staff and players we have, and the support of the great fans there, I'm really excited about what we can achieve together over the next couple of years."

During his playing career Hodgson was an NRL Grand Final winner with Wests Tigers and represented New South Wales in State of Origin, as well as appearing in both Challenge Cup and Super League Grand Finals during his time in England before retiring in 2013.

Hull chairman Adam Pearson added: "Brett is recognised in Australia as one of the brightest, up and coming coaches in the NRL and having turned down other opportunities we are privileged to get him at this point in his career.

"We are pleased to be heading into a new chapter for the club with Brett at the helm and we are excited about the direction he wants to take us in."