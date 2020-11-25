Mason Lino: Wakefield Trinity sign Samoa stand-off from Newcastle Knights

Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mason Lino
Mason Lino played for New Zealand Warriors and Newcastle in Australia's NRL

Wakefield Trinity have signed Samoa stand-off Mason Lino from National Rugby League side Newcastle Knights on a three-year deal.

Lino, 26, was the understudy to New Zealand playmaker Shaun Johnson at the Auckland-based Warriors before joining Australian club Newcastle in 2018.

He has five tries from 34 games in the NRL, and replaces Bradford-bound Danny Brough in coach Chris Chester's squad.

"It felt like it was a really good move for me to come over," Lino said.

"Hopefully I can make a big contribution to the team. I hope I can provide some consistent and good performances in 2021 and beyond.

"I've learnt plenty in the NRL, from players I've played with and people I've worked with, so hopefully I can use that to my advantage and help the team."

Top Stories

Featured