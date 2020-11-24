Lewis Bienek: Castleford Tigers sign Hull FC prop on one-year deal

Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Lewis Bienek
Lewis Bienek started the 2020 season on loan with Leigh Centurions

Castleford Tigers have signed Hull FC prop Lewis Bienek on a one-year deal.

The 22-year-old Ireland international made one appearance for the Black and Whites this season.

"Daryl [Powell] is one of the main reasons I wanted to sign with Cas, he's a great coach," Bienek told the club website.

"The World Cup is coming up so I want to put my best foot forward to get into the Ireland squad again and show what we can do there again."

Top Stories

Featured