Rob Butler was part of the England Knights side that beat Jamaica 38-6 in October 2019

Warrington Wolves have signed London Broncos prop Rob Butler on a two-year contract.

The 22-year-old won international recognition with England Knights in the win over Jamaica in October 2019 and was the only Championship-based player picked by Shaun Wane in the last squad.

He made a total of 40 appearances for Broncos and featured for them during their 2019 Super League campaign.

Ben Currie, Jason Clark and Matt Davis signed new deals with Wolves on Monday.