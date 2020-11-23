Bradford played the last game at Odsal Stadium against Sheffield Eagles on 1 September 2019

Bradford Bulls are still intent on a return to their old home at Odsal Stadium as part of their bid to play in Super League in 2021.

The Bulls, relegated six years ago in the wake of financial difficulties, are up against York, Toulouse, London Broncos, Featherstone and Leigh to fill the void left by Toronto's exclusion.

"Our intention is to return to Odsal," said chief executive Mark Sawyer.

"Whether we are in Super League or still in the Championship."

The Rugby Football League bought the lease on Bradford's famous old former international home in 2011 in what ultimately proved a vain effort to preserve top-flight rugby league in the city.

But the former Super League champions, who won the the title four times in nine seasons between 1997 and 2005, went through three administrations in five years before finally being liquidated in 2017.

The reformed Bulls then moved out of Odsal at the end of 2018 and have spent the last two seasons ground-sharing with neighbours Dewsbury 15 miles away.

Brough and Wood part of Bulls plans

The now-salvaged Bulls have made a statement of their intent to succeed with coach John Kear's signing of 37-year-old former Man of Steel Danny Brough on a two-year deal.

"John is determined to be as competitive as possible if we got the chance," said Sawyer. "And he has indicated to us where we would need to strengthen further."

They also have backing from former rugby football league chief executive Nigel Wood, whose family have a majority stake in the club,.

Wood is due to step down as chief executive of the International Rugby League next week, with Sawyer admitting: "I've been asking him to take on a bigger role.

"With his wealth of experience within rugby league, Nigel is a great asset for anybody. It would be good for the club if he stepped up."

Bradford also hoping to increase the funds needed to make their old home financially viable by reopening two former revenue streams - stock car racing, after a 23-year absence, and speedway.

"We're in negotiations with both the local authority, who own the freehold, and the RFL," added Sawyer. "And we've agreed terms with a stock car operator.

"We're making our application as robust as possible. The one thing we can't do anything about is what previous regimes did. I'd be disappointed if it counted against us.

"It's very much a circle at all rugby clubs. It's fair to say all clubs have been in difficulties at some time or other. I would hope showing what we've been able to do in the last 13 months or so would put us in a decent light."