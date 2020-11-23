Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Matt Davis joined Warrington from South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2018

Warrington Wolves trio Ben Currie, Jason Clark and Matt Davis have signed new deals with the Super League club.

Second-rower Currie, 26, has agreed a contract until November 2023.

Loose forward Davis, 24, will remain with Wire until November 2022, having signed a two-year deal.

Australian forward Clark, 31, has agreed a one-year contract with Wolves, who finished third in the Super League table but lost to Hull FC in the first phase of the play-offs.