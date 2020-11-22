Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Bevan French helped Wigan to this year's League Leaders' Shield and into the Grand Final

Players from eight different sides have been included in the Super League Dream Team for 2020.

Seven of the players in the team have been included for the first time.

Castleford hooker Paul McShane, Wigan full-back Bevan French and Huddersfield half-back Aidan Sezer are all Steve Prescott Man of Steel contenders.

The other first-time entrants are Salford centre Krisnan Inu, Wakefield prop Kelepi Tanginoa, and Warrington centre Toby King and prop Mike Cooper.

Wigan second-row Liam Farrell is also included after being named on the shortlist for the Man of Steel award, which will be announced on Monday.

Leeds centre Konrad Hurrell and winger Ash Handley are both in the team for the second successive season, and Saints prop Alex Walmsley, full-back Jonny Lomax and loose forward Morgan Knowles complete the side.

Super League Dream Team: Bevan French (Wigan Warriors), Krisnan Inu (Salford Red Devils), Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos), Toby King (Warrington Wolves), Konrad Hurrell (Leeds Rhinos), Jonny Lomax (St Helens), Aidan Sezer (Huddersfield Giants), Mike Cooper (Warrington Wolves), Alex Walmsley (St Helens), Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers), Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors), Kelepi Tanginoa (Wakefield Trinity), Morgan Knowles (St Helens)