Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Hull KR boss Tony Smith has said he expects Korbin Sims to become a fans' favourite

Hull KR have signed experienced Fiji international prop forward Korbin Sims on a two-year contract.

The 28-year-old has made more than 140 appearances in Australia's National Rugby League for Brisbane Broncos, Newcastle Knights and the club he joins from, St George Illawarra Dragons.

Boss Tony Smith told Rovers' website: external-link "He's an important part of the jigsaw.

"We have been keen to strengthen our forward pack and we are certainly doing that with Korbin."

Sims, who will link up with his new club in the new year, added: "I'm very excited about the opportunity for me and my family. The next two years are going to be really interesting."