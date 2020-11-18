Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Bailey Hodgson came on as a substitute to make his Castleford debut against Hull KR in October

Castleford teenager Bailey Hodgson is to join his uncle Josh in Australia's National Rugby League after securing a three-year contract with Newcastle.

Hodgson, 18, who can play either full-back or centre, only made his Tigers debut in October against Hull KR.

The nephew of Canberra hooker Josh will begin two weeks of mandatory quarantine when he lands in Australia on Saturday.

Castleford have confirmed the undisclosed fee for Hodgson will be reinvested into the playing squad.

He is the second English teenager to join the Knights after they also signed Huddersfield's Dominic Young.

"Bailey's an exciting prospect, he's a natural athlete with great balance and footwork," Knights head of recruitment Clint Zammit said.

"His willingness to work hard and compete in every aspect has allowed him to play in the Super League, despite his age.

"Whilst he's only young, he will be afforded all the time and resources required to allow him to grow into a player that we anticipate will have a long career at the Knights."