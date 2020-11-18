Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

St Helens are yet to lose a match in Super League this season in which Alex Walmsley has scored a try

Betfred Super League play-off semi-final Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 20 November Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

St Helens will have Alex Walmsley back as they face Catalans Dragons in Friday's Super League play-off semi-final at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

The prop has served a one-game ban for dangerous contact, but returns as Saints begin their play-off campaign.

Catalans will be without Michael McIlorum and Joel Tomkins.

Tomkins was suspended for eight games for inappropriate contact and McIlorum for six games after incidents in their eliminator play-off win over Leeds.

They were also fined £500 each following a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

The bans mean the pair will also miss next Friday's Super League Grand Final should Catalans progress past Saints and go through to face Wigan or Hull FC.

Unless St Helens win, Zeb Taia, Dom Peyroux and James Graham could all make their final appearances for the club.

Taia is to return to Australia at the end of the campaign, while Peyroux has committed to join Championship side Toulouse next season.

Ex-England prop Graham is to retire at the end of the season, 17 years after making his senior debut.

Suspensions 'won't change things'

Despite Catalans' suspensions, St Helens boss Kristian Woolf is still expecting the French side to be competitive as they aim to reach their first-ever Grand Final.

"I think Catalans will come with a blueprint that was successful at the weekend and a formula that is similar to how they've handled finals in the past," Woolf said in his pre-match press conference.

"I don't think the disciplinary thing has any effect or changes things. Obviously you want your best players playing and whoever they throw out, it's a big occasion for them.

"It's a big occasion for us as well and we're certainly going to be at our best so it's going to be a great game."

St Helens (from): Coote, Makinson, Naiqama, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Taia, Peyroux, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Lees, Amor, Smith, Bentley, Welsby, Batchelor, Simm, Dodd, Graham.

Catalans (from): Mead, Langi, Folau, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Casty, Moa, Whitley, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Davies, Jullien, Da Costa, Goudemand, Seguier, Baitieri, Morgue, Kasiano, S Tomkins.

Referee: L Moore.