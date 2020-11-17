Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Michael McIlorum will miss a chunk of the 2021 Super League season as well as a possible Grand Final

Catalans Dragons hooker Michael McIlorum has been banned for six matches after admitting two offences in his side's play-off win against Leeds.

McIlorum, 32, will now miss his club's bid to win the Super League title.

He saw his one-match ban for Friday's semi-final against St Helens for a high tackle on Rhinos' Brad Dwyer increased to two games at an earlier hearing.

McIlorum has also been banned for four more matches for a charge of "other contrary behaviour" towards Dwyer.

He appeared to try and pick the replacement hooker off the ground while he was still injured from McIlorum's swinging forearm early in the second half.

The Ireland international has also been fined £500 for the high tackle charge despite the former Wigan player challenging its grading of B.

The Operational Rules Tribunal upheld that grading, but did reduce his "other contrary behaviour" charge from F to D.

A hearing for his Dragons team-mate Joe Tomkins, who was involved in an manhandling incident with Leeds full-back Richie Myler, was continuing on Tuesday evening.

If found guilty, back-rower Tomkins could be banned for up to eight matches.