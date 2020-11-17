Kyle Amor has scored 18 tries in 182 appearances for St Helens

St Helens prop Kyle Amor has signed a new one-year deal.

The 32-year-old joined the Saints from Wakefield in 2013 and has made 182 appearances for the club.

He told the club website: external-link "Ever since I joined I have loved it; the players, the staff and the people in the town. I'm delighted to stay for another year.

"My role has changed over the last couple of years and as long as I am contributing enough to be selected every week then I will be happy."