Adam Pearson previously held roles with Hull City, Derby County and Leeds United

Hull FC chairman and owner Adam Pearson is in hospital in a "stable" condition as he recovers from Covid-19.

He is having "routine treatment" but will still be in hospital when the club face Salford in Thursday's Super League semi-final play-off.

Chief executive James Clark said 55-year-old Pearson is in "good spirits".

"He has had a rough few days, but we are looking forward to getting him back at the club in the near future," Clark told the club website.

"He is extremely grateful for the support and well wishes he has received, in particular the fantastic efforts of the nurses and medical staff who are working around the clock in very challenging circumstances.

"I know Adam is looking forward to watching the game this week and hopefully he will be able to join us at the KCOM Stadium if we can earn a place in the Grand Final."